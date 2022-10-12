AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Down 0.7%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 6,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 38.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.