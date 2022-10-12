Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) Trading 94.2% Lower Over Last Week

Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Atmosphere CCG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atmosphere CCG has a market cap of $2,491.75 and $8,809.00 worth of Atmosphere CCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atmosphere CCG has traded down 94.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atmosphere CCG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmosphere CCG Profile

Atmosphere CCG launched on August 24th, 2021. Atmosphere CCG’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Atmosphere CCG’s official Twitter account is @atmossoft. The official website for Atmosphere CCG is www.atmossoftdefi.app. The Reddit community for Atmosphere CCG is https://reddit.com/r/atmossoft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atmosphere CCG

According to CryptoCompare, “Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Atmosphere CCG has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atmosphere CCG is 0.00006655 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atmossoftdefi.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmosphere CCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmosphere CCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atmosphere CCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atmosphere CCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atmosphere CCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.