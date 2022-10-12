Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.13 Average PT from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.