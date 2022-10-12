Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

