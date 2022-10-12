Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.62

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 19267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of analysts have commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

