Atlantic Securities Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $75.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $270.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,309,131.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,330 shares of company stock worth $25,277,192 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 47.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

