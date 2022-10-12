AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given New £118 Price Target at Guggenheim

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,237. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

