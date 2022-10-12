AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,111. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

