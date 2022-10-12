Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after buying an additional 51,985 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PEP stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

