Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 124893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

