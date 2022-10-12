Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 15992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

