Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 15992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62.
Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.