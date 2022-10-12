Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,444 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.11. 91,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

