Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Tops $514,703.70

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $514,703.70 and $15,301.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Token Profile

Ares Protocol’s launch date was August 19th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/aresprotocollabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official message board is aresprotocollab.medium.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @aresprotocollab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ares Protocol is aresprotocol.io.

Ares Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares Protocol (ARES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ares Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,179,221.78937343 in circulation. The last known price of Ares Protocol is 0.00222479 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,174.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aresprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

