Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,592. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.