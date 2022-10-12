Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $5.45

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,780,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

