Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. 123,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.