Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 235,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

