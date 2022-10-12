Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 977 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,993,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

