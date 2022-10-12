Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 23.0 %

APDN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 542,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,867. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

