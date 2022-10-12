Animverse Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (ANM)

Animverse (ANM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Animverse has a market capitalization of $14,567.15 and approximately $42,913.00 worth of Animverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Animverse has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Animverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Animverse Profile

Animverse launched on April 5th, 2022. Animverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 tokens. Animverse’s official Twitter account is @helloanimverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Animverse is animverse.com.

Buying and Selling Animverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Animverse (ANM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Animverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animverse is 0.00149448 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $280.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://animverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

