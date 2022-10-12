Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 6.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 41,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,524,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Angi by 100.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Angi by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.