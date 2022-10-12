Andrew Houston Sells 274,226 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,068. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
