Andrew Houston Sells 274,226 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,068. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

