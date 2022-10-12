Andrea Rossi Purchases 175,000 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($353,129.53).
M&G Stock Down 2.2 %
MNG opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. M&G plc has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.55. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5,560.00.
M&G Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 610.00%.
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
