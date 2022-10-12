Andrea Rossi Purchases 175,000 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($353,129.53).

MNG opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. M&G plc has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.55. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5,560.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 610.00%.

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($2.78).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

