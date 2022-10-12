Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT at $1,085.00

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,085.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

