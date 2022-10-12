Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target at $6.90

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,243.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.26.
MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
