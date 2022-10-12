Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target at $6.90

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,243.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketWise Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.