Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $137.83

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.1 %

FWRD opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

