Ampleforth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $558,166.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $50.58 million and $558,166.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 46,143,293.05634706 with 46,031,112.88317652 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.10717544 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $465,823.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

