Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE APH traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 38,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 91,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

