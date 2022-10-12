Amp Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Amp has a total market cap of $191.21 million and $10.43 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp (AMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amp has a current supply of 99,213,408,535 with 42,227,702,186 in circulation. The last known price of Amp is 0.00475518 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,842,918.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amptoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

