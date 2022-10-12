Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

10/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $257.00.

10/3/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Amgen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,724. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

