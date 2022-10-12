AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.17.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.6 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. 26,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.