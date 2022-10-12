American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,106. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

