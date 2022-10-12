American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

