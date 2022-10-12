Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 147,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 36,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,581. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

