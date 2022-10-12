Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 7,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Altus Power Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power



Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

