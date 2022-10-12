Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 7,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
