Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Target by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $175.64. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.