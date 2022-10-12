Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $294.38. 38,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

