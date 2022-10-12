Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,409,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. SOPHiA GENETICS comprises approximately 3.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,819. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $154.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

