Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 86,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,344. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.11, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

