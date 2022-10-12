Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,613,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 30,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,282. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 206.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

