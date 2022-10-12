ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Down 2.8%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.31. 34,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 67,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGIG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.