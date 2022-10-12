Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,843.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 33,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

