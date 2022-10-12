Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,843.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PINE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 33,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

