Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. 674,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

