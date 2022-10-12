Alpha Petto Shells 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (APES)

Alpha Petto Shells (APES) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Alpha Petto Shells has a total market capitalization of $788,902.20 and approximately $30.00 worth of Alpha Petto Shells was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Petto Shells token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Petto Shells has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Petto Shells Profile

Alpha Petto Shells’ genesis date was March 17th, 2022. Alpha Petto Shells’ official Twitter account is @pettoverse. The official message board for Alpha Petto Shells is mirror.xyz/0x6dab7b69364c3f34631b789ada9db4506dbc5032/jpy5yxghcxwtz49bgln9ldjvtexcb1sbx95xs-ro__g. Alpha Petto Shells’ official website is petto.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Petto Shells

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Petto Shells (APES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Alpha Petto Shells has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Alpha Petto Shells is 0.00209343 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at petto.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Petto Shells directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Petto Shells should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Petto Shells using one of the exchanges listed above.

