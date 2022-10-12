Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $895,949.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $109.99 million and approximately $895,949.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00044616 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001792 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.01614356 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

