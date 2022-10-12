Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,689. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

