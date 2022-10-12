Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

