Akitavax (AKITAX) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Akitavax (AKITAX) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Akitavax has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Akitavax token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akitavax has a total market capitalization of $15,736.96 and approximately $8,765.00 worth of Akitavax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akitavax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akitavax Token Profile

Akitavax’s genesis date was November 27th, 2021. Akitavax’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,007,140 tokens. The official message board for Akitavax is medium.com/@akitavax. Akitavax’s official Twitter account is @akitavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akitavax is https://reddit.com/r/akitavax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akitavax’s official website is www.akitavax.com.

Buying and Selling Akitavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Akitavax (AKITAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Akitavax has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akitavax is 0.000054 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.akitavax.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akitavax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akitavax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akitavax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akitavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akitavax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.