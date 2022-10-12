AJEVERSE Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (AJE)

AJEVERSE (AJE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. AJEVERSE has a total market capitalization of $12,113.71 and approximately $44,021.00 worth of AJEVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AJEVERSE has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AJEVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AJEVERSE Profile

AJEVERSE’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. AJEVERSE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,000,000,000,000 tokens. AJEVERSE’s official Twitter account is @theajeverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. AJEVERSE’s official website is ajeverse.com.

AJEVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AJEVERSE (AJE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AJEVERSE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AJEVERSE is 0 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ajeverse.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AJEVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AJEVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AJEVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

