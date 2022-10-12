Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $89.95. 2,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Airbus Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

